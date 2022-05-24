Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 350,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,566,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.27. 8,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,251. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.49.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

