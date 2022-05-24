Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,800 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.45. 5,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Ares Management Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.