Hilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.8% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 573,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 705.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after buying an additional 77,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.88.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.17. 35,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.07 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

