Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 511.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after acquiring an additional 958,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.25. 346,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average is $142.20. The company has a market cap of $261.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

