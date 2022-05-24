Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $3.79

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.52. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 565 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

The firm has a market cap of $521.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

