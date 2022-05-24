Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.5-36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.11 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.98-2.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.96. 2,842,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,751. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average of $196.64.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

