Hovde Group Lowers Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target to $13.50

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Hovde Group to $13.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

RWAY stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $210,833.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,940 shares of company stock worth $458,368 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,441,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

