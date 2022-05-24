HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.71 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.42 EPS.

HubSpot stock traded down $33.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,435. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.26 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $649.37.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

