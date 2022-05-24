Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 622.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 330,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

