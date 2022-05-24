Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $965,234.10 and $71.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

