Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Shares Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. 15,721,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
The firm has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE)
