HYCON (HYC) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

HYCON (HYC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $240,390.45 and approximately $18,799.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00045864 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

