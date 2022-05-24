i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. 1,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,936. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $735.38 million, a PE ratio of -37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

