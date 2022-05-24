Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,469. The company has a market capitalization of $762.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. Ichor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ichor by 74.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.