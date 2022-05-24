IDEX Price Hits $0.0897 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $58.36 million and approximately $30.46 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,704,299 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

