IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Blair William & Co. IL’s 4th Largest Position

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $849,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 132.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $325,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.17 on Tuesday, hitting $362.16. 505,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.66 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.04.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

