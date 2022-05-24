Idle Trading 21% Lower Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Idle has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $4,297.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 268.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,133.55 or 0.85690156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00514173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00034044 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.39 or 1.41733196 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,110,687 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.