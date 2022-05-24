Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $203.16. 45,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.09 and its 200-day moving average is $223.21. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

