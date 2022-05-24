Infusive Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54,658 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.3% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $6.66 on Tuesday, hitting $244.66. The company had a trading volume of 214,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,860. The firm has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.22. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

