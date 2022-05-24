Innovius Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,369,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,155,000. Hippo comprises 37.8% of Innovius Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Hippo by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516,661 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,581,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,998,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hippo alerts:

Shares of HIPO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 1,715,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

HIPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.