Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 148.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Insmed has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $34.44.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Insmed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

