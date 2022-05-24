Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 977 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. 888,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,695,135. The company has a market capitalization of $394.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

