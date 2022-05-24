Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.48. 39,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,208. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.