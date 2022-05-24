Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 119,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.