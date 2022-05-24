Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,517. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

