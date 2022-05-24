Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 242,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $303.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,607. The company has a market capitalization of $288.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $195.50 and a 1 year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

