Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,029,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $916,810 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

