Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $112.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,120.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,113. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,537.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,708.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,127.46 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.