Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down to $11.98

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $11.13. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 11,035 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 138,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,654 shares during the last quarter.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

