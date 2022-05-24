Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lifted by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.