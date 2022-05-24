Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 678,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

