Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.09.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $98.11 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.54.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,567 shares of company stock worth $8,697,897. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.