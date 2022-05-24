Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,907,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,142,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.14% of Huntington Bancshares worth $476,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,766,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,603,000 after buying an additional 2,805,490 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,029,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after buying an additional 1,978,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

HBAN stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

