Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,671,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $451,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

