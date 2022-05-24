Invesco Ltd. Has $434.84 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,699,701 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Alibaba Group worth $434,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.62.

NYSE:BABA opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

