Invesco Ltd. Has $446.87 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 756,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of 3M worth $446,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 134,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

