Invesco Ltd. Has $488.17 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $488,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.75. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

