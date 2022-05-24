Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $440,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,942 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in AON by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $266.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

