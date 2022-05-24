Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,778 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $442,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 97.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 80,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

