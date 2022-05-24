Invesco Ltd. Purchases 139,102 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.19% of NIKE worth $506,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 796,706 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $596,036,000 after acquiring an additional 760,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $143.75. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.