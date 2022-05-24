Invesco Ltd. Purchases 371,008 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Stryker worth $463,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $233.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.99 and a 200-day moving average of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

