Invesco Ltd. Sells 487,352 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,338,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $427,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.