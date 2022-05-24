Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,142,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Simon Property Group worth $502,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 48,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

SPG stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.72 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.