Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.24. The stock had a trading volume of 73,126,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,398,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $280.21 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

