Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 24th (APTS, BSM, CPS, DJCO, DLTR, DOC, DOMA, EJTTF, ELDN, ENFN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 24th:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

