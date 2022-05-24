IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $166,276,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 166.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

IQV opened at $203.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average is $241.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.57 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

