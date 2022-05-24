IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $30,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.47.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

