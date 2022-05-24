IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $2.29 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

