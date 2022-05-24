iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 404,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 171,142 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,850.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,942,000 after buying an additional 79,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,294,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,767. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

