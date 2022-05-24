iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after buying an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.61. 10,332,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,003,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

